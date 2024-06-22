Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.09 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

