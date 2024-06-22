Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 15,714 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 163,053 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,409,000 after acquiring an additional 111,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

