Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,255 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 69.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in American International Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

