Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $324,098,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,318,000 after buying an additional 860,782 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %

BMRN stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Citigroup dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

