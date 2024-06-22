Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 10,866 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

