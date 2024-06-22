Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,703 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,725,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 722,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 245,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after buying an additional 104,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

