Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 22,001 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

