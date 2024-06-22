Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,313 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

