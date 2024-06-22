Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 899 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CHKP opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $168.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
