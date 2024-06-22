BCS Wealth Management Acquires 1,538 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $279,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 144,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BMY opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

