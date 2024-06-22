BCS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 444 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $577.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $531.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

