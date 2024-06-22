BCS Wealth Management Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

