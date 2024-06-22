BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
POWA stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $195.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21.
About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF
