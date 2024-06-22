BCS Wealth Management Sells 2,135 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAUG. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS UAUG opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

