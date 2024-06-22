BCS Wealth Management Sells 7,940 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

