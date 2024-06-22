BILL (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.90

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 96097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BILL by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,788 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

