Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $224.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $296.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average of $229.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.