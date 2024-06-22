Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

