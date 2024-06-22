Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $890,848,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,403,000 after acquiring an additional 243,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

