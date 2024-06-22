BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 395,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,314,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

