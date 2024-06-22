Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 324.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,571 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.41 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

