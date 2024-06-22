Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

AMZN stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $171.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

