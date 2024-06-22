C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

