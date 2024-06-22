Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 11,137 shares.The stock last traded at $39.01 and had previously closed at $39.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

