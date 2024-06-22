Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.6%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.18 and last traded at $72.37. 1,008,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,305,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.