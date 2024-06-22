Chris Bryan Sells 56,500 Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Stock

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Chris Bryan sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$54,240.00.

Chris Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Chris Bryan sold 47,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$47,940.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of GMX stock opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.91. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 165.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$52.99 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

