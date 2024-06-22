Christopher (Chris) Bath Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] (ASX:EE1) Stock

EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Bath bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,609.27).
Christopher (Chris) Bath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Christopher (Chris) Bath purchased 500,000 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,500.00 ($4,304.64).
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Christopher (Chris) Bath purchased 500,000 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,000.00 ($4,635.76).
EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] Stock Performance
About EARTHSENE FPO [EE1]
