Christopher (Chris) Bath Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] (ASX:EE1) Stock

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] (ASX:EE1Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Bath bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,609.27).

Christopher (Chris) Bath also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 3rd, Christopher (Chris) Bath purchased 500,000 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,500.00 ($4,304.64).
  • On Thursday, May 2nd, Christopher (Chris) Bath purchased 500,000 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,000.00 ($4,635.76).

EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] Stock Performance

About EARTHSENE FPO [EE1]

Earths Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company was formerly known as Cradle Resources Limited and changed its name to Earths Energy Limited in January 2024. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

