CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

