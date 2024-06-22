Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 431,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $74.86 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

