Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Lowered to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %
COEP opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.93. Coeptis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
