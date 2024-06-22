Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Lowered to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

COEP opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.93. Coeptis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

