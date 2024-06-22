Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COEP opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.93.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.