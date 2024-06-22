Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 0.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $240.49 and last traded at $236.18. 2,234,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,997,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,158 shares of company stock worth $86,182,160. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.