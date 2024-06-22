Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Trading Up 5.8% on Strong Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.68. 436,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 889,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 388.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 237,477 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

