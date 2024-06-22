Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Amazon.com by 126.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 272,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 152,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

