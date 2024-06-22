Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Sanford C. Bernstein

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

