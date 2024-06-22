Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Copa were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Copa by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 192,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Copa Stock Performance

Copa stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.