Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini Sells 4,472 Shares of Stock

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total value of C$52,769.60.

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE CPLF opened at C$11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The company has a market cap of C$879.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.

About Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

