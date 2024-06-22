Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.77 ($0.02), with a volume of 20775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.57.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

Recommended Stories

