Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. American National Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $848.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $519.34 and a 52-week high of $873.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.83. The company has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

