Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 52,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 23,863 shares.The stock last traded at $11.71 and had previously closed at $11.29.
Critical Metals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.