CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.