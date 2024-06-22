Cwm LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 220,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $164.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.39.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

