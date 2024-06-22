Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $93.04 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

