Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.