Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $83,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,307 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 175.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 532,158 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $108.68.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

