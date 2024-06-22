Cwm LLC Buys 252 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $107,010,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 424,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $73,185,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.79 and its 200 day moving average is $257.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.