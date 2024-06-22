Cwm LLC Buys 640 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

