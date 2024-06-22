Cwm LLC Buys 843 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,967 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.