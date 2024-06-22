Cwm LLC Has $436,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $211.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.48 and its 200 day moving average is $232.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

