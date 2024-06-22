Cwm LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

